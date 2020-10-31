Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Seagen Call Options (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 890 call options.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $717,886.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $166.80 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.