Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Seagen Call Options (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 890 call options.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $717,886.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $166.80 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit