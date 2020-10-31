Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,522 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE CVX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $69.50. 17,198,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084,054. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.40. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
