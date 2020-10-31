Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $393.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

