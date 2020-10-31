Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 7,065 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after buying an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $219.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $235.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

