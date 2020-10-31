Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,322 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PEP traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.29. 4,303,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

