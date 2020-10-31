Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 532 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.30. 1,855,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average is $147.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total value of $209,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,833.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,395. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.