Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $36.08. 12,786,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,814,362. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

