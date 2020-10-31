Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.68 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $14,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.20. 1,255,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,492. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

