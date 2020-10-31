Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Target by 942.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Target by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $152.22. 3,694,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

