Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,781.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $53.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,621.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,467.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

