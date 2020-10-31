Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

TFC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,415,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,544. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

