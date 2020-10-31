Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 187 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $687.98. 688,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

