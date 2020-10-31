Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,718. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

