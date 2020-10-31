SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 2,038,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 587,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $615.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 417,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its position in SunOpta by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SunOpta by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

