Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Surgalign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRGA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 332,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,052. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRGA shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

