Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 1,466,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 137.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 60.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 62.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 450,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

