Team (TISI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. On average, analysts expect Team to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TISI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 182,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Team has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Team in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

