Team (TISI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Team (NYSE:TISI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. On average, analysts expect Team to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TISI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 182,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Team has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Team in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Earnings History for Team (NYSE:TISI)

