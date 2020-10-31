Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 98.1% in October

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NYSE:HQH opened at $19.79 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.
In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,963.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $106,756.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
