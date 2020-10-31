Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 98.1% in October

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NYSE:HQH opened at $19.79 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,963.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $106,756.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 54.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

