Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 281.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.67 ($3.68).

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

In related news, insider Simon Patterson bought 70,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09). Also, insider John Allan bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($87,013.33). Insiders acquired a total of 100,552 shares of company stock worth $21,546,718 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 203.38 ($2.66). 28,725,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,796,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.10. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

About Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

