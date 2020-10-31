Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) (TFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) (LON:TFG) declared a dividend on Friday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TFG opened at GBX 8.83 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.88. Tetragon Financial Group Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.63 ($0.31).

