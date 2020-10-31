Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,440,921 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

