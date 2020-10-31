The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CG opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

