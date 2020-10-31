The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $98.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $99.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter worth about $1,889,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 229.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 525,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

