The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,968 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of The Travelers Companies worth $51,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. AXA increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

