TheStreet Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to B+

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

SYK stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

