Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 34.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

LIN traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $220.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,594. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.40. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

