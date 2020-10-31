Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,392 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $124.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

