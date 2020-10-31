Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 110 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 819,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -145.33 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 23,954 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,535,770.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $1,819,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,099 shares of company stock worth $43,649,543. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.