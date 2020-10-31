Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 600 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,635. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.