Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $687.98. 688,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $693.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.87.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.86.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $53,964,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

