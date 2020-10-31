Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,574,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

