Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,897,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,351,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

