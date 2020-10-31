Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $1,663,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $1,456,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 402.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.83. 326,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,510. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $371.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total transaction of $2,821,916.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,378.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $2,024,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,282 shares of company stock valued at $12,181,907. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Sidoti raised their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.