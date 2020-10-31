Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $104,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,794 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,491,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,527,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

