Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

