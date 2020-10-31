Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $28.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,813,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.14 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.08.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

