Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $177.19. 3,747,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

