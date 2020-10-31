Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $281,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $9,078,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,551,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Square by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $14.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,948,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587,090. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.81 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

