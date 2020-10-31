Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $323,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,638 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.76.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,258,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370,296. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit