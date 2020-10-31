Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $323,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,638 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.76.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,258,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370,296. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

