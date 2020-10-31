Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $209.12. 2,214,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

