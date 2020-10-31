Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,761,000 after acquiring an additional 205,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. FBN Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $14.63 on Friday, reaching $270.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,179. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $433,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

