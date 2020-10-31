Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,013,000 after buying an additional 1,585,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $48,769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 827,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 82.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,281,000 after purchasing an additional 824,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MU. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,961,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,973,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

