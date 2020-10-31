Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 101 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $660,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $3,051,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

