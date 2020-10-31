Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 546 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,303,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,068. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.