Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Penumbra by 6.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 28.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 7.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.03. 549,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,669. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

