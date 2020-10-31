Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $159.96. 2,234,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,972. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

