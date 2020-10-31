Tiptree (TIPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Shares of Tiptree stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,618. The firm has a market cap of $164.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,609,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,801,460.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 124,335 shares of company stock worth $667,423 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.