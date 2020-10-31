Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on November 13th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NYSE TMP opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.64. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

