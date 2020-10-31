Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on November 13th

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NYSE TMP opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.64. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit