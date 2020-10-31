Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

NYSE TT traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $879,895,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 662.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,027 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,968,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,445,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

