Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to C+ at TheStreet

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 1,259,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,346. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tronox by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tronox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

